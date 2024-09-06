Business Standard
Three Singapore apex court judges share ceremonial benches at Bombay HC

The bench briefly heard petitions challenging reservation granted to the Maratha community in Maharashtra

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
In a first, three judges from Singapore's Supreme Court, including its Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, were part of Bombay High Court benches on Friday.
Chief Justice Menon of Singapore's Supreme Court shared a Ceremonial Bench with Bombay HC's Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as well as Justices GS Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla in the historic central courtroom.

The bench briefly heard petitions challenging reservation granted to the Maratha community in Maharashtra.

Justice Ramesh Kannan of Singapore's apex court shared the bench with Justices Nitin Jamdar and MM Sathaye, while Justice Andre Francis Maniam from that nation shared the Ceremonial Bench with HC Justices KR Shriram and Jitendra Jain.

Welcoming Singapore's Chief Justice Menon before the court began proceedings, CJ Upadhyaya said, "I am very glad and happy to announce that amongst us today is the CJ of Singapore Supreme Court. He was here in Bombay in 2015. I welcome him once again."

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the Maharashtra government, informed that the bench was assembled in a courtroom where the trial against freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak was held and where he was convicted.

"Chief Justice Menon shares ideas similar to our own Chief Justice of India (D Y Chandrachud) regarding collaboration of ideas between Singapore and India," Saraf said.

Senior counsel Pradeep Sancheti, appearing for the petitioners in the Maratha reservation issue, said the reservation decision was arbitrary and illegal. The bench heard the matter briefly. Before leaving, CJ Menon bowed and thanked everyone present in court.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

