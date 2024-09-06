Business Standard
Madhya Pradesh bags 'top achiever' status in DPIIT business reforms

The Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) assesses the business reforms undertaken by Indian states and union territories (UTs) to facilitate businesses and citizens

Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, MP Government Raghavendra Singh received the memento

BS Reporter New Delhi/Bhopal
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh has been recognised as one of the “top achievers” by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The state bagged the status in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2022, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) assesses the business reforms undertaken by Indian states and union territories (UTs) to facilitate businesses and citizens. The states were evaluated in the 25 reform areas (15 business and 10 citizen) focusing on improving citizens’ and business services.
“The state is implementing forward-thinking initiatives aimed at making business and citizen services efficient, simple, and streamlined. That’s why it has once again solidified its position as one of India's top-performing states in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. This recognition highlights Madhya Pradesh's outstanding efforts in empowering citizens through streamlined employment services,” said Chandramauli Shukla, managing director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC). He also said that the state is committed to further streamlining citizen and business-related services.

The state has taken many initiatives to consolidate its position on the business front. According to the officials, some of the key initiatives that have contributed to Madhya Pradesh's success include an initiative in which the timeline for business-related services like land allotment and services related to labour, boilers, and the PCB have been reduced to 30 days or less. A provision for deemed approval has been introduced. New industries receive exemptions from certain regulatory obligations for three years to encourage growth.

An innovative system that simplifies land allotment for industries has significantly reduced processing time. Simplification of burdensome compliances—efforts have been made to streamline and simplify compliance requirements for businesses and citizens, removing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

Shukla also said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has introduced the innovative concept of 'Regional Industry Conclaves' (RIC), aimed at showcasing the unique industrial potential of each region to prospective investors.

So far, Regional Industry Conclaves have been held in Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, with Sagar and Rewa slated as the next locations. These conclaves are designed to attract investment and industrial growth in various districts, further driving industrialisation and development across the state.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

