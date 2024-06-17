Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

One killed, two injured in Dehradun's shooting incident, say police

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in the Dobhal Chowk area late Sunday night.

Gun shooting, mass shooting

One person was killed and two more were injured in a shootout following a dispute over a vehicle in Dehradun's Raipur area. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One person was killed and two more were injured in a shootout following a dispute over a vehicle in Dehradun's Raipur area, police said on Monday.
They said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in the Dobhal Chowk area late Sunday night.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to police, Sagar alias Shambhu Yadav took a loan of Rs 4.25 lakh on June 15 from Devendra Kumar alias Sonu Bhardwaj and Monu Bhardwaj by mortgaging a vehicle even though its owner Deepak Badola was kept in the dark.
They said when Badola came to know about this, he asked Yadav to return his vehicle who not only refused him but also used abusive language.
Badola also asked Sonu Bhardwaj and Monu Bhardwaj to return his vehicle but they refused him as well, police said.
Afterwards, they said, Badola and two of his acquaintances Subhash Chhetri and Manoj Negi went to Bhardwaj's house and an argument broke out between the two sides.
The dispute took a violent turn when Sonu Bhardwaj, Monu Bhardwaj and a few of their friends started firing, in which Chhetri and Negi were seriously injured, they said.
Officials said both the injured were admitted to the hospital by their family members with the help of police.
They said Badola went missing after the incident and his body was found lying in a drain near Dobhal Chowk on Monday morning.
Police have arrested Sonu Bhardwaj, Monu Bhardwaj and Shambhu Yadav in connection with the case and a search was underway to nab others involved in the incident.
A case has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Shooting Mass shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon