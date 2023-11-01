Onion price today, November 1, 2023: Price surge in Delhi NCR, other states

Onion price is still high in the national capital, the price is between Rs 70 to 80 per kg in the retail market. The price of the onion is not sinking despite the imposition of export curbs in the supplying state of Maharashtra.

The price in Delhi started surging on October 25, when the rates were Rs 40 per kg, which doubled by October 29, 2023. Currently, the onion price is the highest, as compared to other states and Union Territories.

In the other states, the price ranges between Rs 41 to Rs 69 per kg.

Speculation is the reason behind the price surge in the wholesale and retail market. However, 15-20 lakh tonnes of rabi crop stock is available in Maharashtra, which is sufficient to meet the demand for a month, according to official sources.

The sources added that the expected fall in the fresh Kharif output and two weeks' delay in arrival cannot be the only reason for the price hike as there is sufficient crop stock available to meet the domestic demand, and even the government also maintains 5 lakh tonnes of buffer stock.

As of October 31, the official data revealed that the average all-India retail onion price increased by Rs 3.40 per kg to Rs 53.75 per kg on Tuesday from Monday.

Onions for Rs 25 per kg in parts of Noida and Ghaziabad

Onions are available at Rs 25 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad. The National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) will dispatch loaded vans to sell onions at subsidised rates to parts of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad till the end of November, Hindustan Times reported.

According to an HT report, the NCCF dispatched 10 loaded vans with 1,000 kg of onions to different parts of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad on Tuesday. An individual can purchase only up to two kilogrammes of onions.