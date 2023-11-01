close
Sensex (-0.10%)
63810.61 -64.32
Nifty (-0.15%)
19051.50 -28.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.67%)
5856.75 + 38.80
Nifty Midcap (0.04%)
38893.05 + 16.10
Nifty Bank (-0.26%)
42733.25 -112.70
Heatmap

Maratha quota stir: Curfew lifted in Beed; 99 held so far for violence

There is no relaxation in curfew in Dharashiv district as of now, the officials said

Maratha quota stir, Maratha quota, protest, Maratha reservation

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists burn tyres and other inflamable items during a protest on Pune-Solapur Highway to press for Maratha reservation, in Solapur (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Beed administration on Wednesday morning lifted curfew imposed in parts of the district after violence during the Maratha quota agitation on Monday, officials said.
Prohibition orders will continue in the district, located in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, and Internet services are still shut to maintain law and order, they said.
There is no relaxation in curfew in Dharashiv district as of now, the officials said.
The Beed police have registered more than 30 offences and arrested 99 people so far in connection with the violence, they said.
After violence in Beed on Monday, curfew was enforced in a periphery of 5 kilometres from the collector office, head offices of talukas along with all national highways passing through the district.
"Curfew in Beed district has been revoked by the district administration at 6 am on Wednesday. Prohibitory orders still exist in the district," an official said.
"Internet services are still shut in Beed," Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde told reporters.
Curfew is still on in Dharashiv district and a decision to revoke it will be taken after a review by the administration, an official from Dharashiv said.
On Tuesday, prohibitory orders were also imposed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district by Collector Aastik Kumar Pandey to maintain law and order.
Nanded Collector Abhijeet Raut had also imposed prohibitory orders on Tuesday on national highways and other roads so as to keep the transport movement smooth, another official said.
Maharashtra's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Saxena visited Beed district on Tuesday to take stock of the situation after large scale violence there during the Maratha quota agitation.
The Beed police have registered more than 30 offences and arrested 99 people so far in connection with the violence. The situation is currently under control, an official said.
ADG Saxena has been reviewing the situation in Beed. He will also submit a report about the situation to the government, the official said.
The residence of Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) MLA Prakash Solanke at Majalgaon town in Beed was set on fire and stones were hurled at it by a group of quota agitators on Monday morning.

Also Read

Maratha quota stir: Sr cop visits violence-hit Beed; 99 people held so far

Manoj Jarange firm on quitting water if reservation not given to Marathas

Curfew imposed in Dharashiv after violence during Maratha quota agitation

Jarange launches indefinite fast over Maratha quota demand as deadline ends

Maratha quota stir: Curfew, Internet shutdown remain in Maharashtra's Beed

Price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 101, effective from November 1

Kamal Nath's son sends out invite for father's oath-taking as MP CM

Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

Congress announces fourth list of 56 candidates for Rajasthan elections

Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards: Check the complete list of awardees here

The group also set ablaze a car parked at the residence after an audio clip of the MLA, in which he purportedly spoke about the Maratha quota agitation and made a veiled comment on quota activist Manoj Jarange who is on an indefinite fast, went viral.
Later, the protesters set ablaze the first floor of the Majalgaon Municipal Council building.
Another group of protesters barged into the residential premises and office of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar in Beed city and set them on fire on Monday evening.
The residence of former Maharashtra minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar in the city was also torched.
Police fired tear gas shells to disperse a mob that had gathered outside the residence of NCP leader Amarsingh Pandit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Maharashtra Maratha reservation Maratha quota Protest Curfew

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Playing 11Jeevan Pramaan Patra

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon