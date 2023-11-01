Kamal Nath's son sends out invite for father's oath-taking as MP CM

Congress MP from Chhindwara and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath on Tuesday invited people for the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath on December 7 ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Addressing a program of outsourced employees in Chhindwara, Nakul Nath said, "Kamal Nath has met all your [outsource employees] demands in the promissory note of the Congress party and now there will be no regrets. Everyone will get a permanent government job. You had to face injustice for the last 18 years in the state, but after December 3, you will face justice," Nakul Nath said.

He added that now only 17 to 18 days were left for polls, they should support the Congress party and should come to Kamal Nath's oath ceremony on December 7.

"Now, only 17-18 days are left for polls, and I would like you to request that you have faced problems for the last 17-18 years, so now for the next 17-18 days do support the Congress party with full strength and hard work. Please come to Bhopal on December 7 for the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath," he added.

Reacting to Nakul Nath's remark, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s spokesperson Ashish Agarwal said, "Nakul Nath wants to become the next Nath of Congress, therefore, he has become boastful and is in a hurry. A few days ago, he had promoted the names of candidates of his own before the Congress Working Committee [CWC] list and now, this time he has shown this braggadocious."