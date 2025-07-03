Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Only established institution to decide next Dalai Lama, no one else: Rijiju

Only established institution to decide next Dalai Lama, no one else: Rijiju

This is the first reaction by a senior government functionary on the comments of the Dalai Lama on his successor

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Talking to reporters here, Rijiju said the Dalai Lama is the "most important and defining institution" for the Buddhists. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a snub to China, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asserted that the decision on the Incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the leader of Tibetan Buddhist himself and no one else.

This is the first reaction by a senior government functionary on the comments of the Dalai Lama on his successor.

On Wednesday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

Talking to reporters here, Rijiju said the Dalai Lama is the "most important and defining institution" for the Buddhists.

 

"And all those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the Incarnation is to be decided by the established convention and as per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself. Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place," Rijiju said.

Also Read

Dalai Lama

India backs Dalai Lama's sole authority in choosing his next successor

14th Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama says Trust will decide his reincarnation, rules out China's role

Dalai, Dalai Lama

China insists on final say over next Dalai Lama, rejects Trust role

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama nears 90th birthday: Who will choose the next Buddhist leader?

PremiumVOICE FOR THE VOICELESS

'Voice for the Voiceless' explores the Dalai Lama's Tibetan destiny

The minister's remarks came after China rejected the Nobel Peace laureate's succession plan, insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval.

Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, a fellow Union minister, are representing the Government of India on the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday event in Dharamshala on July 6.

The minister said the birthday event is a religious function and has nothing to do with politics.

The 14th Dalai Lama is the most important institution for Tibetans and all those who follow the Nalanda tradition of Buddhism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: World order created after World War II is changing fast, says PM Modi

AIIMS Delhi

Fire breaks out at Aiims Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders rushed

Supreme Court, SC

SC reduces cost imposed on Narcotics Control Bureau by Calcutta HC to ₹50K

tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT

Centre proposes changes to TV rating guidelines, removes conflict clauses

Heavy Rainfall

1 dead, 4 injured as tent falls after heavy rain at Bageshwar Dham in MP

Topics : Dalai Lama Kiren Rijiju China India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon