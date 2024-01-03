Open to consider concerns of truckers, appeal drivers to resume work: MHA

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Tuesday said the decision to invoke a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.

He also appealed to the AIMTC and all the agitating drivers to return to work.

"The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress," he said after a meeting with a delegation of the AIMTC.

Bhalla said the government has taken cognisance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine and held the detailed discussion with the representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress.

Meanwhile, a home ministry spokesperson said the government also assured the delegation of agitating truckers that it is ready to consider with an "open heart" all their concerns on a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, and appealed them to return to work.

According to the BNS, "Whoever causes death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine."



The MHA spokesperson termed the meeting "successful".