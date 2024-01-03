Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Open to consider concerns of truckers, appeal drivers to resume work: MHA

Bhalla said the government has taken cognisance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine

Ajay Bhalla

The MHA spokesperson termed the meeting "successful"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Tuesday said the decision to invoke a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.
He also appealed to the AIMTC and all the agitating drivers to return to work.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress," he said after a meeting with a delegation of the AIMTC.
Bhalla said the government has taken cognisance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine and held the detailed discussion with the representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress.
Meanwhile, a home ministry spokesperson said the government also assured the delegation of agitating truckers that it is ready to consider with an "open heart" all their concerns on a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, and appealed them to return to work.
According to the BNS, "Whoever causes death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine."

The MHA spokesperson termed the meeting "successful".

Also Read

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

Veggies dearer, petrol pumps run dry across India amid truckers' strike

JNU bans protests on campus, students flouting restrictions may be expelled

Truckers protest against new 'hit and run' provision in Maha, Chhattisgarh

Truckers' protest impacts vegetable supply in Delhi wholesale markets

Govt assures discussion on new law, urges drivers to end protest: AIMTC

Truckers stir: HC issues notices to state, Centre on PILs over fuel supply

Cold weather: Noida admin asks pvt schools to stay closed till January 6

Truckers' protest impacts vegetable supply in Delhi wholesale markets

Truck drivers' protest: Refilling of tankers carrying fuel begins in Maha

Topics : MHA Truckers' strike Truckers strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon