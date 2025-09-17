Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nitish transfers ₹802 cr to 1.64 mn workers' accounts on Vishwakarma Puja

Nitish transfers ₹802 cr to 1.64 mn workers' accounts on Vishwakarma Puja

The state government will also launch a web portal of the Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojna' on the occasion

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced the transfer of around ₹802 crore to the accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers under an annual scheme, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

The state government will also launch a web portal of the Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojna' on the occasion, which also coincides with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assembly polls are due in Bihar later this year.

Today is the day of worship of Lord Vishwakarma (Vishwakarma Puja), the divine architect of the universe, and it is also the birthday of PM Narendra Modi jee. The PM is tirelessly working with complete dedication for the upliftment of the country and its citizens without stopping or getting tired.

 

It is a happy coincidence that today, funds are being transferred to the accounts of workers under the Bihar Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Kumar said in a post on X.

A total of around ₹802.46 crore is being directly transferred to the accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers under the Annual Clothing Assistance Scheme, he said.

We have been working from the beginning to bring the people of the lowest rung of society into the mainstream. The contribution of our worker brothers and sisters is invaluable in the way the state is touching new dimensions of progress in various fields. The government will continue to work for their development, Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Kejriwal extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign

Modi, Narendra Modi

What's PM Modi doing on his 75th birthday? Camps, tribal outreach & more

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to remain partly cloudy today; check all-India weather forecast

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after 22-day halt due to heavy rainfall

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon