Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Operation Sindoor was India's biggest action against terrorism: Rajnath

Operation Sindoor was India's biggest action against terrorism: Rajnath

Singh said in the last 11 years, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has bolstered the circle of national security

Rajnath Singh

"On every matter related to national security, we have changed both attitude and way of action of the government. The world saw this change during the recent Operation Sindoor," he said (File photo: X@rajnathsingh)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Pahalgam terror strike was not just an attack on our people but also an assault on the social unity of India, as he asserted that Operation Sindoor carried out in retaliation was the "biggest action" taken against terrorism in India's history.

In his address at an event in Dehradun, he also said that terrorists killed people in Pahalgam asking their religion but "we didn't ask their 'dharm' (religion) but hit back seeing their 'karm' (deeds)".

Singh said in the last 11 years, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has bolstered the circle of national security.

 

"On every matter related to national security, we have changed both attitude and way of action of the government. The world saw this change during the recent Operation Sindoor," he said.

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Operation Sindoor: PM to meet members of multi-party delegations on June 10

ICRA

Icra projects 6-8% growth for hospitality, downgrades outlook to 'stable'

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

BJP plans on planting 7 million trees in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

Modi, Narendra Modi

Allahabad HC quashes plea challenging FIR for post targeting PM Modi

poonch

Life returning to normal, says Poonch resident as Op Sindoor marks 1 month

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation.

Singh termed it as "big and tough action" by India in response.

"This (Operation Sindoor) was the biggest action taken against terrorism in Indian history, I can say firmly say this," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

National Achievement Survey 2017,government aided school,New Delhi,language, math, environmental science,South, central Delhi students, schools, Delhi schools,learning outcomes

LIVE news updates: Delhi cabinet gives nod to ordinance on regulation of school fees

Delhi University, DU

Delhi University to teach Gen-Z about love, red flags, and breakups

Strawberry Moon in India

Strawberry Moon 2025: When and where to watch this full moon in India?

Madhavi Latha

'Don't make me unnecessarily famous', says Chenab bridge project engineer

road financing

NHAI raises concerns over MCD's advertising, parking on National Highways

Topics : Rajnath Singh Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor Pakistan Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon