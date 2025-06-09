Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / BJP plans on planting 7 million trees in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

BJP plans on planting 7 million trees in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM expressed her happiness and stated that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta informed that the government has requested every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our "Mother Nature and Earth" to make Delhi greener

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' event in New Delhi on Monday. She asserted that the government has set up a target of planting more than 70 lakh trees in the present season.

While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM expressed her happiness and stated that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

Rekha Gupta informed that the government has requested every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our "Mother Nature and Earth" to make Delhi greener. 

 

"I am pleased that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. We are requesting every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our Mother Nature and Earth, making Delhi greener. We have set a target of planting 70 lakh trees this season and expect to improve Delhi's environment by doing this", she told reporters.

Furthermore, taking to her 'X' handle, Delhi CM shared some glimpses of the event and mentioned that she planted a vermilion plant under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign started by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She highlighted that the "sindoor", which will be prepared from the flowers of this tree, is a "symbol of the valour, honour and self-confidence of Indian women."

The Delhi CM stated that the tree will keep reminding of the heroic saga of Operation Sindoor and the resolve to make Delhi a symbol of reenery, cleanliness and compassion.

"Today, I planted a vermilion plant in honour of my mother under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sindoor prepared from the flowers of this tree is a symbol of the valour, honour and self-confidence of Indian women. This plant will not only become a symbol of environmental protection but will also always remind us of the heroic saga of 'Operation Sindoor'. India today has entered a new era of environmental awareness and this campaign launched by the Prime Minister defines the thinking of our sensitive and sustainably developing nation. Our resolve is to make Delhi not just a capital but a symbol of greenery, cleanliness and compassion. For this purpose, a target of planting 70 lakh saplings has been set this year so that a green and healthy Delhi can be provided to the coming generations. My cabinet colleague Ashish Sood was also present on this occasion", Rekha Gupta's 'X' post said.      ALSO READ: Court's order of removal of slum must be followed: Delhi CM on demolition   

Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta also slammed the previous Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government while addressing the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' event.

She said that the Chief Minister and the previous government always had a problem with the name of the Union Government. He stated that the previous government never accepted the Ayushman Yojana, Vay Bandhan Yojana, Arogya Mandir, PM Awas Yojana and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.

"Wherever the central government's name came, the previous government and the chief minister always had a problem. Maybe that's why they never accepted Ayushman Yojana, Vay Bandhan Yojana, Arogya Mandir, PM Awas Yojana and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam. What pain was in this? One tree in the name of nature, our mother, our motherland. This is just a social drive... They (AAP) could do anything, but they never loved to do good work", Rekha Gupta said.

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack BJP Bharatiya Janata Party AAP Aam Aadmi Party Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

