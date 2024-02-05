Congress trying to launch same product again and again: PM in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Parliament Budget Session Updates : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, in his last speech in this Lok Sabha, took a swipe at the Opposition ahead of the 2024 general election, saying "they will sit there for more time to come". PM Modi, exuding confidence before a Lok Sabha election in less than three months, also mocked the Opposition for having "lost the will to fight".

PM Modi was in Parliament responding to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's joint address last week.

Targeting the Opposition, PM Modi said, "I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the Opposition for a long time... The way you sat here [in government] for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there [in Opposition]. The public will certainly give you its blessings."





There are more capable leaders in Opposition, but they weren't allowed to come forward," said PM Modi, adding, "I see that many of you [Opposition] have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, and I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to the Rajya Sabha instead of the Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation."

"They [Opposition] failed to fulfill their responsibility as Opposition. I have always said that the country needs a good Opposition," he said.

He added that "nearly more than 60 MPs have expressed their views on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. I thank all of them. I particularly appreciate the resolve taken by the Opposition. From their speech, my confidence and that of the country has become firm that they have decided to be there [on the Opposition benches] for long."



While slamming the Opposition, PM Modi said that "Congress always underestimated the people of India. It was Nehru ji's thinking that Indians were slow workers. It would have been good if some positive things had happened during this discussion, but you [Congress] disappointed the country. If they [Opposition] don't have faith in each other, how will they have faith in the people of the country?"



Taking potshots at the Opposition alliance, the prime minister said that there were evident signs that the "alignment" within the INDIA bloc had become dysfunctional. When there is a lack of trust among alliance partners, it raises concerns about their ability to foster trust at the national level."

PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi, cancel culture