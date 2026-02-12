Trade union strike sparks protests, 25K defence staff reach work late in MP

The nationwide strike called by trade unions against the Centre's policies on Thursday triggered protests in a few districts of Madhya Pradesh, while over 25,000 civilian employees of defence establishments reported to work an hour late across the state.

However, MP's business capital Indore remained unaffected by the strike.

The day-long strike was called to protest against what the unions described as anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies of the central government.

In Indore and adjoining industrial areas, the strike had a negligible impact on factory operations, and work continued as usual, industrial bodies and labour leaders said.

Markets, petrol pumps, schools and colleges remained open across the state.

More than 25,000 civilian workers posted at six ordnance factories in Madhya Pradesh, the 506 Army Base Workshop, the Central Ordnance Depot and the Military Engineer Services reported for duty an hour late as a mark of protest, said S N Pathak, president of the All-India Defence Employees Federation.

"We could not observe a complete day-long strike as defence production and related work fall under the essential services category," he said, adding that workers reported for duty at 9 am instead of 8 am.

Workers affiliated with various unions staged protests and raised anti-government slogans at some places across the state.

In Bhopal, workers protested at the press complex, with employees of nationalised banks, the Income Tax Department and the insurance sector participating in it, said the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Madhya Pradesh general secretary Pramod Pradhan.

Workers also protested at the gate of the state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) unit in the morning.

In Jabalpur, workers began gathering at the Civic Centre area for a protest rally.

Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh president Yogesh Mehta said industrial activity in Indore and surrounding areas remained largely unaffected.

Pithampur industrial area labour leader Hemant Hirole said workers were not asked to stop work as the agitation was directed against government policies and not private companies.

Pithampur, located about 30 km from Indore, is the state's major industrial hub with around 1,250 units employing thousands of workers, including migrant labourers from other states.

Essential services in Indore remained unaffected and public transport operated normally, officials said.

Meanwhile, members of employees' unions from the banking, insurance and other sectors took out rallies in Indore in support of their demands and protested against the Centre's policies.

The joint forum of central trade unions that called for the strike claimed around 30 crore workers were mobilised for the agitation.

Their demands include scrapping of the four labour codes and rules, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill, Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.

The unions are also seeking restoration of MGNREGA and scrapping of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

The joint forum includes INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.