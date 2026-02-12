Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Trade unions stage protest in Chennai, CITU president condemns labour codes

Trade unions stage protest in Chennai, CITU president condemns labour codes

An all-India general strike is being observed nationwide, with participation by workers in both urban and rural areas, including agricultural labourers

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Representative Image: Soundararajan said the primary demand of the strike is the withdrawal of the four Labour Codes. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CITU State President Soundararajan strongly criticised the Union Government's labour policies while addressing a protest organised by various trade unions in Guindy, Chennai, as part of the nationwide general strike.

An all-India general strike is being observed nationwide, with participation by workers in both urban and rural areas, including agricultural labourers. He stated that protests and road blockades were occurring at thousands of centres across India.

Speaking to reporters, Soundararajan said that the strike has been jointly organised by 10 central trade unions and more than 50 all-India federations of agricultural workers and farmers' associations. Trade union leaders have estimated that nearly 25 crore people would participate in the nationwide protest.

 

Soundararajan said the primary demand of the strike is the withdrawal of the four Labour Codes, which, he alleged, have amended and consolidated 25 existing labour laws in a manner that is entirely anti-worker and pro-employer.

He claimed that the new labour codes pose a serious threat to fundamental rights, including the right to strike, the right to collective bargaining, and the right to form and register trade unions. He further alleged that the laws fail to provide adequate protection to unorganised sector workers, scheme workers such as Anganwadi and ASHA staff, noon-meal workers, and other frontline employees.

Also Read

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Bharat Bandh on Feb 12: What's open, what's closed during strike today?

Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh Feb 12: Bank services may be affected, warn SBI, PNB & others

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN growth outpaces national average: CM Stalin outlines $1 trillion roadmap

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Nationwide trade union strike fails to evoke response in West Bengal

Bharat Bandh, general strike

Trade union strike disrupts normal life in Kerala, transport services hit

Referring to the farmers' agitation, he said that assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the farmers' protest had not been fulfilled. He alleged that the government had not implemented the M.S. Swaminathan Commission's recommendations on fair pricing for agricultural produce and had failed to guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as promised.

He further accused the government of weakening the 100-day rural employment scheme, noting that it had played a crucial role in supporting rural populations during periods of acute poverty.

Soundararajan also criticised proposed amendments to the Seed Act, alleging that they would promote multinational corporations and genetically modified seeds while undermining farmers' traditional seed rights.

He expressed concern regarding the Electricity Amendment Bill, asserting that it would pave the way for the privatisation of the power sector and affect free electricity schemes. He also alleged that several other statutes, including criminal laws and the Motor Vehicles Act, had been amended in ways detrimental to the public.

The CITU leader further criticised recent trade agreements with the United States and the European Union, asserting that the unrestricted import of agricultural and dairy products would adversely affect Indian farmers and milk producers. He alleged that such agreements would adversely affect rural livelihoods.

Stating that the country's sovereignty, self-reliance, and hard-earned freedoms were at risk, Soundararajan called upon the public and all political parties to support the general strike and protest movements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 on Feb 13

Vijay Mallya

Return to India first, then we'll hear plea: Bombay HC to Vijay Mallya

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against ED summons in excise policy case

Bomb threat

Bomb threat email to Hyderabad airport declared hoax after checks

SC, Supreme Court

No release unless title changed: SC to Neeraj Pandey on 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

Topics : Bharat Bandh Tamil Nadu Labour union strike labour unions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today