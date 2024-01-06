Sensex (    %)
                        
Optimistic about $2 trillion export target by 2030, says Piyush Goyal

He highlighted the potential of the jute industry, stating that with "contribution from the jute sector and concerted efforts from the Centre and state governments, we can achieve new heights"

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry

India currently exports around Rs 1,500 crore worth of jute | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed optimism that the country will meet its ambitious USD 2 trillion export target by 2030, notwithstanding geopolitical headwinds and inflationary concerns.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Patsan Bhavan, which houses the Jute Commissioner's office and headquarters of Jute Corporation of India and National Jute Board, in New Town, Kolkata, Goyal acknowledged the challenging global situation.
He cited the Ukraine war, the Israel conflict and issues related to the Red Sea as factors impacting trade.
"To address low food grain production and curb domestic inflation, we have implemented restrictions. However, despite all these challenges, India's exports will continue to grow, aiming at reaching USD 2 trillion by 2030 from the current USD 770-775 billion," Goyal said.
He highlighted the potential of the jute industry, stating that with "contribution from the jute sector and concerted efforts from the Centre and state governments, we can achieve new heights".
India currently exports around Rs 1,500 crore worth of jute.
Goyal, who also holds the portfolios of textiles and consumer affairs, food and public distribution, urged industry players to increase the figure.
He also asked the jute sector to showcase products at the upcoming Bharat Tex 2024, the world's biggest-ever textiles event, to be organised from February 26-29 in New Delhi.
Goyal also highlighted the achievements of the central government and appealed to the people of West Bengal for their support in the upcoming general elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Exports trade Indian exports

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

