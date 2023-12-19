Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Our goal should be that India doesn't have to import technology: PM Modi

Interacting with students during the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon, PM Modi said, "Technology has become important part of our lives like never before "

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said technology has become an important part of life like never before and India's goal should be that it doesn't have to import technology or depend on others for it.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said technology has become an important part of life like never before and India's goal should be that it doesn't have to import technology or depend on others for it.
India has the biggest talent pool in the world and the "world is confident that India can provide low-cost, quality, sustainable and scalable solutions to global challenges," he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Interacting with students during the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon, he said, "Technology has become important part of our lives like never before. Our goal should be that India doesn't have to import any technology or depend on others for it."

The PM lauded young innovators for their problem-solving capabilities and ingenuity in addressing complex challenges.
"Today, we are at a turning point in time, where every effort of ours will strengthen the foundation of the India of the next thousand years," he said.

Also Read

Centre announces '5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023'; applications process starts

Meta brings AI visual identification feature to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Kodak CA PRO 65-inch review: Google TV-based 4K smart television on budget

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Indian Navy evacuates injured sailor from ship hijacked off Somalia coast

Delhi HC directs Centre, CBI to look into over invoicing of coal imports

Over Rs 55,000 cr in foreign contributions received by NGOs in 2019-22

Sustainable debt management on agenda for NITI's global green push

PM Modi, Israel's Netanyahu hold talks on maritime security over Gaza war

Topics : Narendra Modi Smart India Hackathon technology industry India India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon