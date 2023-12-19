Delhi HC directs Centre, CBI to look into over invoicing of coal imports

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to 'meticulously' and 'expeditiously' investigate allegations of over-invoicing of coal imports and equipment by companies, which includes the Adani Group and Essar Group, and take action.



The bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna was hearing petitions seeking a Special Investigating Agency probe into DRI reports against private power generating companies for over-invoicing of coal imports and equipment. The DRI told the court that show cause notices have been issued in cases of such imports and some cases are awaiting adjudication while in some cases appeals have been filed.



The petitioners stated that the erring companies import coal and equipment directly to India but the invoicing is done by a firm abroad, and such firms are controlled by promoters in India. This has a direct impact on the tariff in India, they said. As per the order, the petitioners have also asked for a Special Investigating Team (SIT) under a retired Supreme Court judge to look into the issue.