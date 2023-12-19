Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi, Israel's Netanyahu hold talks on maritime security over Gaza war

PM Modi also highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected people

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a "productive" conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Hamas conflict including "shared concerns" over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.
In the phone talks, Modi also highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected people.
"Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic," Modi posted on 'X'.
"Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," he said.
There have been concerns over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.
A missile reportedly fired by Yemen's Houthi militants hit a commercial tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen last week triggering concerns.

Narendra Modi Benjamin Netanyahu Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict Hamas

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

