Outstanding dues of discoms decline 82% in over 2 years to Rs 24,000 cr

Around 13 states reported arrears amounting to Rs 1,39,947 crore as of June 3, 2022, and rescheduled them into EMIs (equated monthly installments)

The discoms have paid Rs 1,15,263 crore outstanding since June 2022 (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Power distribution utilities (discoms) legacy dues have come down by a whopping 82 per cent in over two years to Rs 24,684 crore this month, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Around 13 states reported arrears amounting to Rs 1,39,947 crore as of June 3, 2022, and rescheduled them into EMIs (equated monthly installments), Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The minister said after the payment of 29 EMIs by the distribution utilities, including pre-payment of legacy dues by some utilities, the outstanding dues have reduced to Rs 24,684 crore as of December 6, 2024.

 

The discoms have paid Rs 1,15,263 crore outstanding since June 2022, he added.

In another reply, Naik said that the Ministry of Power, in consultation with states, has envisaged a plan to add thermal capacity of a minimum 80,000 MW by 2031-32.

Against this target, 29,200 MW thermal capacity is already under construction while 51,520 MW is at various stages of planning & development, he stated.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

