Business Standard
Home / India News / Drone mist-spraying pilot project in hitch for high costs, limited results

Drone mist-spraying pilot project in hitch for high costs, limited results

The technology was proposed as part of Delhi's 21-point Winter Action Plan to combat worsening air quality

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Delhi government has identified 13 pollution hotspots, including Anand Vihar, Mundka, Wazirpur, and RK Puram, which all consistently experience worse air quality than the rest of the city. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A pilot project that involves the use of drones to spray mist at pollution hotspots has not been approved over the high cost and lack of measurable results, an official has said.

The technology was proposed as part of Delhi's 21-point Winter Action Plan to combat worsening air quality. Officials have deemed the project costly and ineffective, stating it has failed to deliver significant, measurable improvements.

"The technology is extremely expensive and does not provide noticeable advancements compared to existing methods, which are already yielding better results at a fraction of the cost," an official involved in the evaluation told PTI.

 

On November 8, a demonstration of the project was conducted at Anand Vihar, one of Delhi's most polluted areas.

During the demonstration, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted challenges posed by hotspots, such as narrow roads or congested areas where traditional modes of transport, such as trucks, cannot reach.

"Pollution levels in these hotspots are higher than the average AQI in the capital. This is where drones can be particularly effective," Rai had said.

More From This Section

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

LIVE news: RS Chairman Dhankhar's conduct raises serious concerns about impartiality, says Kharge

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Govt trying to divert from questions on electoral integrity, says Congress

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session highlights: LS debates Disaster Management Bill, Rajya Sabha adjourned

Derek O'Brien, dharna of a TMC

TMC raises Bangladesh issue in Parliament, demands statement from PM

Supreme Court, SC

Places of Worship Act hearing: SC says no surveys until case concludes

He added that if the trial proved successful, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) might consider procuring more drones for widespread deployment.

"If we get promising results from today's testing, we will move forward with formal tenders to acquire additional drones," he had said.

Officials, however, remain sceptical about the practicality of the technology.

"The technology we are currently using is already delivering similar results The drones, while innovative, only rise a few metres to spray water, which hasn't shown any noticeable impact so far. In this situation, we are not confident about the technology," an official said.

"Hence, opting for drones doesn't make much sense. The existing methods are already providing actionable results and can be deployed extensively across the city without incurring the high costs associated with drones," the person added.

Delhi government has identified 13 pollution hotspots, including Anand Vihar, Mundka, Wazirpur, and RK Puram, which all consistently experience worse air quality than the rest of the city.

The city's air quality reached alarming levels on November 17, with the AQI touching 450 and entering the severe-plus category for the first time this year.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (CAQM) imposed Stage IV restrictions, the strictest level of action under the Graded Response Action Plan.

The restrictions came into force on November 18 morning, when AQI levels reached a hazardous 494 the city's second-worst air quality in six years.

The air began to improve a little by early December with the help of wind. By December 1, it had improved to the 'poor' category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi HC to hear plea against Kejriwal's bail in excise case in Jan 2025

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP to go solo for Delhi elections, rules out alliance with Congress

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Museum of corruption: Delhi BJP chief gives tour of Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal

VK Saxena

Over 13k people benefited from single-window camps under PM-UDAY in Delhi

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Winter action plan: Delhi govt to set up 230 tents as shelter for homeless

Topics : Air Quality Index Atishi Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Delhi Drone Policy Delhi air quality AAP government AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon