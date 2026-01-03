Over 12 Naxalites killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
An exchange of fire broke out in the forest of the southern region of Sukma district, where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, and further details were awaited, the official said | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Sukma/Bijapur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 12 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday, police said.

More than 10 ultras were gunned down in Sukma, while two were eliminated in the adjoining Bijapur district in the early hours of the day, they said.

An exchange of fire broke out in the forest of the southern region of Sukma district, where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

"More than 10 cadres have been neutralised so far. The operation is still underway, and more details will be shared later," he said.

 

In Bijapur, a gunfight took place in a forest in the southern region of the district when a team of the District Reserve Guard, a unit of the state police, was out on a similar operation around 5 am, another official said.

The bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the scene, he said.

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, and further details were awaited, the official said.

As many as 285 Naxalites were gunned down in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

