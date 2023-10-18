close
Over 13 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Kottayam, Kerala

More than 13 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident in Kottayam district on Wednesday morning, police said

accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

Press Trust of India Kottayam (Ker)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
More than 13 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident in Kottayam district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The accident occurred at Kanamala, near Erumeli, they said.
The pilgrims, hailing from Kolar in neighbouring Karnataka, were proceeding to the hill shrine located in Pathanamthitta district.
A senior official said as many as 43 people, including 40 pilgrims, were in the vehicle when it overturned after the driver lost control of it.
Over 13 people suffered injuries, he said.
Four injured pilgrims were rushed to the government medical College here, he said, adding that four persons were taken to the general hospital and some other accident victims were admitted to a nearby private hospital, the official added.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

