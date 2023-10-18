close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

SpiceJet flight with 286 passengers arrives in Delhi amid Israel conflict

He also shared pictures of the passengers being welcomed at the airport by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan

Indians, Indian nationals, Indians in Israel

Photo: X @MEAIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 7:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A SpiceJet flight with 286 passengers, including 18 Nepalese nationals, from Tel Aviv landed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday.
This is the fifth flight to be operated under the government's Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel where an intense conflict is going on with the militant group Hamas.
In a post on social media platform X, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 286 passengers, including 18 Nepalese nationals, arrived on board the fifth flight under Operation Ajay.
He also shared pictures of the passengers being welcomed at the airport by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.
According to the Kerala government, there were 22 people from the state among the passengers who arrived in the flight.
The SpiceJet aircraft A340 had faced a technical issue after landing at Tel Aviv on Sunday and the plane was taken to Jordan to rectify the problem.
After fixing the issue, the plane returned with people from Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
The aircraft was originally scheduled to return to the national capital on Monday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Same-sex marriage: While one door is shut, another opened, says Jethmalani

It is necessary to create Kannada speaking environment in Karnataka: CM

Death toll rises to 40 in Sikkim flash flood, 76 people still missing

Will continue struggle on streets, say LGBTQIA+ members on SC ruling

12 women among 13 dead in blasts at 2 Tamil Nadu firecracker units

Topics : Indians abroad israel Israel-Palestine Hamas SpiceJet

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon