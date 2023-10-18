close
Sensex (-0.09%)
66369.74 -58.35
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

Two BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

Two BSF personnel were injured after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the International Border (IB) here, officials said on Wednesday

BSF

Photo: ANI twitter (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two BSF personnel were injured after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the International Border (IB) here, officials said on Wednesday.
The Pakistan Rangers opened fire around 8.15 am on Tuesday on the troops at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector, following which the BSF jawans fired in retaliation, the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement.
Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries in the firing and were immediately provided medical assistance, the statement said.
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Rangers and a protest would be lodged with them, sources said.
The sources said that a sniper was used to target the two BSF troopers from the opposite Pakistan post of Iqbal and Khannor.
The duo were engaged in some electrification work near the post when the firing started, they said.
India and Pakistan had signed a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, in which both nations agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Five Special Forces personnel killed in blast triggered by terrorists: J-K

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Kupwara, 1 terrorist killed

Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

Two BSF personnel, 21 civilians held for infiltration attempts since 2021

LIVE: BJP Prez JP Nadda to visit Rajasthan to review poll preparations

Only PM Modi gave true respect to Ambedkar: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

SpiceJet flight with 286 passengers arrives in Delhi amid Israel conflict

Same-sex marriage: While one door is shut, another opened, says Jethmalani

It is necessary to create Kannada speaking environment in Karnataka: CM

Topics : India-Pakistan conflict border security force India-Pak conflict border shelling

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodaySame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon