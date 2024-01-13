Over 15 firecracker stalls, dozen vehicles gutted in fire in Jharkhand

Over 15 firecracker stalls, a dozen motorcycles and a pickup van were gutted in a blaze in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near a busy 'haat' (weekly market) set up in Kerukocha village in Chakulia block for the upcoming Tusu festival commencing on Monday.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, Ghatsila Sub-divisional Police Officer Kuldip Toppo said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

A fire tender was pressed into service and the blaze was doused after over an hour.

"The fire erupted in a firecracker stall set up illegally on a ground near the market and quickly spread to 14 other firecracker stalls. A total of 13 motorcycles and a pickup van were also gutted in the blaze," Shyamsunderpur police station officer-in-charge Dilip Kumar said.

Stating that the stalls were set up without permission, he said the traders have been identified and action will be taken against them.

Local JMM MLA Sameer Mohanty, who reached the spot, said the 'haat' is set up every year before Tusu festival and people come in large numbers for shopping but the unfortunate incident took place this year.

He said an estimated loss of around Rs 10-15 lakh was incurred due to the incident.