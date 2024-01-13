Sensex (    %)
                        
Centre lodges strong protest with Britain over visit of envoy to PoK

The ministry of external affairs said such "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "unacceptable"

Tourists travel in boats on the waters of Dal Lake during a snowfall, in Srinagar (Photo: Reuters)

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement," the MEA said | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

India has registered a strong protest with the UK over the visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by its High Commissioner to Islamabad along with another British official.
The ministry of external affairs said such "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "unacceptable".
"India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on January 10," it said.
"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement," the MEA said.
"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," it said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Centre Britain Pakistan occupied kasmir Kashmir

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

