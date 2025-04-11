Friday, April 11, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 15 flights diverted at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions

Over 15 flights diverted at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

A source said that over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). | Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Friday evening due to inclement weather conditions.

The national capital witnessed strong dust storms and gusty winds.

A source said that over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 1915 hours.

IndiGo said Delhi and Jaipur are experiencing a dust storm, affecting takeoffs and landings and potentially causing air traffic congestion. This may lead to delays or diversions, the operator said in the post.

 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trump tariffs

Centre launches Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk to assist stakeholders

India USA

LIVE news: India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Viksit Bharat not just PM's dream, shared duty of 1.4 bn Indians: Mandaviya

IGI airport, lockdown 4.0, Indira Gandhi International Airport

All flights from IGI Airport T-2 to shift to T-1 from April 15 - Here's why

Ganga, River Ganga, Ganga basin

SC raps Centre, Bihar over illegal Ganga encroachments, demands report

Topics : Delhi airport weather warning weather forecast IMD weather forecast flights cancelled flights divert

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon