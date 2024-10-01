Business Standard
Home / India News / Over 20 booked for cow slaughter in Prayagraj; meat sample sent for testing

Over 20 booked for cow slaughter in Prayagraj; meat sample sent for testing

According to the complainant Vanshika Gupta, evidence of cow slaughter, including meat, skin, and blood, was discovered at the scene. Photographs and videos were taken to support the claims

Cows, Cow, animal

According to the complainant Vanshika Gupta, evidence of cow slaughter, including meat, skin, and blood, was discovered at the scene. | Photo: Shutterstock

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against two individuals and 20 unidentified persons in connection with a suspected case of cow slaughter, local police confirmed on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred near Bheti village, within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station, on Monday morning. The matter was brought to the attention of the authorities by right-wing groups, who claimed they had received prior information regarding the act.

The FIR was filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The named individuals in the report are Shamshad and Arif, along with 20 others yet to be identified.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

According to the complainant Vanshika Gupta, evidence of cow slaughter, including meat, skin, and blood, was discovered at the scene. Photographs and videos were taken to support the claims. Local authorities have stated that samples of the meat and skin have been sent for examination by the chief veterinary officer.

"We conducted multiple raids throughout Monday, but the suspects are still at large. We are awaiting the results of the sample tests to confirm whether cow slaughter has indeed occurred," said Arun Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of Airport Police Station.

10 cops 'involved' in cow slaughter racket suspended

In a related development, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Mirzapur district suspended 10 police officers following a complaint from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ratnakar Mishra, who alleged that 19 police personnel were involved in an illegal cow slaughter operation. The complaint triggered an inquiry, and police received intelligence on Sunday suggesting the presence of prohibited animal meat in the Rambagh Quresh area.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Demolition of properties: SC says it will lay down guidelines for citizens

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman tells Arunachal govt to adopt cluster development approach

SC, Supreme Court

LIVE news: Will not protect unauthorised construction on public roads, govt land, says Supreme Court

Representative Image

Hindon Bridge project resumes after 4 yrs, here's how it'll help commuters

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Bengal junior doctors resume 'total cease work', to hold march on Oct 2


Mirzapur SP Abhinandan, along with city police and field units, inspected the suspected locations. Samples of the meat were collected for forensic analysis, and 7-8 individuals were detained for questioning. Legal proceedings are underway, and the municipal corporation is reviewing the licences of nearby shops.

Also Read

voting polls evm machine

2024 Lok Sabha elections: It's a battle of the scions in Allahabad

tent city mahakumbh

World's largest 'tent city' to host 400 million people for Mahakumbh 2025

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Visitors strike early, Rohit Sharma departs

New Zealand

New Zealand hikes tourist, student, work visa fee by up to 60% starting Oct

IIFL Securities at new high on strong earnings hope; zooms 73% in 2 months

IIFL Securities zooms 73% in 2 mths, hits new high on strong earnings hope

Topics : Prayagraj Cow slaughter Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party mirzapur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon