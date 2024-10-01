Business Standard
Bengal junior doctors resume 'total cease work', to hold march on Oct 2

The junior doctors had on September 21 rejoined their duties partially at government hospitals after a 42-day protest

The junior doctors said that justice for the deceased woman medic continued to be on top of their demand. (Photo: PTI)

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal resumed their indefinite 'total cease work' on Tuesday to press for various demands, including ensuring their safety and security at all medical establishments.

The junior doctors had on September 21 rejoined their duties partially at government hospitals after a 42-day protest. They were on a 'cease work' agitation to protest the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfill our demands for safety and security. Today is the 52nd day of the protest (since August 9) and we are still being attacked and there is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, told PTI.

 

"Unless we see clear action from the state government on these demands, this complete cease work will continue," he added.

The junior medics have also called for a march from College Square to Dharmatala in central Kolkata on Wednesday, and invited people from all walks of life to join them.

"We are calling for a march and assembly on October 2, on Mahalaya. It will be from College Square to Dharmatala where there will be an assembly. We urge people from all walks of the society to join us at the rally," the junior doctors said in the statement.

The junior doctors said that justice for the deceased woman medic continued to be on top of their demand and it should be answered immediately without any further delay in the form of a protracted judicial process.

Among other demands, the medics called for immediate removal of the health secretary from his position and the health department to take responsibility for administrative incompetence and corruption.

They also demanded the setting up of a centralised referral system at all hospitals and medical colleges in the state besides a digital bed vacancy monitoring system, constituting task forces to ensure necessary arrangements for CCTV, on-call rooms, and bathrooms.

They stressed increasing police protection in hospitals, recruiting permanent female police personnel and immediately filling up all vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers in hospitals.

"Let our protest continue for justice for Abhaya, for a healthy, people-oriented, fear-free healthcare system, and above all, to eliminate the politics of fear from society," the statement added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2024

