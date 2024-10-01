Business Standard
Hindon Bridge project resumes after 4 yrs, here's how it'll help commuters

Hindon Bridge project resumes after 4 yrs, here's how it'll help commuters

The long-awaited Hindon Bridge construction resumed. This will reduce the travel time and distance between Noida and Greater Noida

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

The Hindon Bridge project’s construction work has been resumed after years of delay. The bridge will reportedly reduce the travel time and distance between Noida and Greater Noida. The initiative will enhance connectivity greatly between both cities and traffic congestion will be reduced to faster travel time. 

The long-awaited bridge was scheduled to be completed by 2026.

How will Hindon Bridge ease commuters' travel?

The Hindon bridge will facilitate smooth connectivity between Greater Noida's LG Chowk to Noida Sector 146. The bridge aims to reduce congestion in Pari Chowk. The Hindon is likely to provide relief to commuters heading to LG Chowk and Surajpur without moving to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway up to Pari Chowk.
 

This will lower the travel distance by 10 km.

The project is expected to boost the industrial development of sectors 151, 153, 155, 156, 157, 158, 160, and 162.

Why was the project delayed?

Starting in 2019, the project was halted due to land issues as farmers were not satisfied with the compensation they were receiving. The authorities had to make significant changes to purchase the land at a new rate. 

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

