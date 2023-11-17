Sensex (-0.10%)
65913.44 -69.04
Nifty (0.10%)
19784.40 + 19.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.47%)
6488.90 + 30.15
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41808.80 + 82.50
Nifty Bank (-1.01%)
43715.30 -446.25
Heatmap

Over 26% of India affected by drought conditions, says US weather body

In its Global Climate Report for October, NCEI said that almost all states have parts that have been affected by drought, except Rajasthan and Punjab

drought

File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A United States (US) weather agency said that drought affected 26.3 per cent of India in October, even as the month turned out to be the warmest on record globally, according to a report in The Hindu Businessline (BL).

In its Global Climate Report for October, the National Centres for Environmental Information (NCEI) stated that almost all states have parts that have been affected by drought, except Rajasthan and Punjab. NCEI is a unit of the US weather agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Until September, drought affected 21.6 per cent of the country, but the situation deteriorated in October as drought conditions were confirmed in areas covering about 26.3 per cent of the country.

Since 1901, post-monsoon rainfall in October was the sixth-lowest. From October 1, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that 61 per cent of the 712 districts saw deficient, large deficient or no post-monsoon rainfall.

The country has witnessed apathetic weather conditions since June this year. June experienced below-normal rainfall, whereas July saw excess precipitation. August saw its driest spell since 1901. However, September received normal rainfall. October saw lower-than-normal precipitation.

According to the NCEI, the current El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) sea surface temperature (SST) patterns led to irregular weather patterns across eastern Africa and Central and South America. Most of India was dry, but Indochina and much of China were wet, different from the composite.

El Niño is a weather pattern that leads to the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The Indian Ocean Dipole refers to the difference in sea surface temperature between two areas – a western pole in the Arabian Sea (western Indian Ocean) and an eastern pole in the eastern Indian Ocean south of Indonesia.

Bloomberg reported that this October was the warmest on record, and 2023 is “virtually certain” to be the hottest year ever recorded. The average global temperature for October was 0.4C above the previous record for the month, set in 2019, 0.85C warmer than the 1991 to 2020 average, according to the European Union-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service. This year is so far 1.43C warmer than the pre-industrial average.

Also Read

When does India declare drought and how is it linked to the monsoon

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Kandy weather forecast today (Sept 2)

We share Global South angst of not having voice at UNSC high table: India

Cyclone 'Midhili' to bring rainfall in coastal West Bengal, Odisha on alert

Kerala Tourism Investors Meet secures over Rs 15,000 cr in post-Covid boost

Delhi's AQI close to 'severe plus'; odd-even rule may be imposed soon

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Congress seeks EC action against PM

Topics : India Drought climate summit weather BS Web Reports US on climate change Climate report

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon