Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Congress seeks EC action against PM

Rajasthan state Assembly elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the Rajasthan state Assembly polls on Thursday. Promises included a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 250,000 government jobs. Termed the "Sankalp Patra", Party Chief J P Nadda also promised to form a special investigation team to look into the paper leak scam, if BJP formed the government in the state.

On women safety and justice, the party committed to setting up a "mahila thana" at every district and "mahila desk" in every plice station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city. This comes in light of heavy criticism from the BJP on the ruling Congress government for not combating crimes against women in the state. Further speaking on women empowerment and upliftment, Nadda also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.

Rahul Gandhi held three rallies in Tara Nagar in Churu district, Nohar, Hanumangarh district, and Sadulshahar, Sriganganagar district on Thursday. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented a united front, dispelling speculation of infighting.

Both Congress and BJP have expelled members who filed nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming state polls after being denied tickets. BJP leader and former vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association Amin Pathan joined Congress this week, stating that he felt the ideologies that led him to join the party were no longer existed.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.