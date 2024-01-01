Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Over 28k complaints of crimes against women received in 2023, 50% from UP'

Dowry harassment complaints stood at 4,797, molestation complaints at 2,349, police apathy against women complaints at 1,618, and rape and attempt to rape complaints at 1,537, the data showed

Bengaluru: 70% of crimes against women are cruelty in marriage, molestation

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of complaints at 16,109 followed by Delhi 2,411, Maharashtra at 1,343, according to the data.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Commission for Women (NCW) registered 28,811 complaints of crime against women last year and about 55 per cent were from Uttar Pradesh.
The highest number of complaints were received in the right to dignity category that involves harassment other than domestic violence and it stood at 8,540, according to NCW data. This was followed by 6,274 complaints of domestic violence.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Dowry harassment complaints stood at 4,797, molestation complaints at 2,349, police apathy against women complaints at 1,618, and rape and attempt to rape complaints at 1,537, the data showed.
There were 805 complaints of sexual harassment, 605 of cyber crime, 472 of stalking and 409 of honour crimes, it stated.
Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of complaints at 16,109 followed by Delhi 2,411, Maharashtra at 1,343, according to the data.
Bihar recorded 1,312 complaints, Madhya Pradesh 1,165, Haryana 1,115, Rajasthan 1,011, Tamil Nadu 608, West Bengal 569 and Karnataka 501.
The number of complaints have seen a drop since 2022 when 30,864 complaints were received, the highest since 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

False allegations of dowry harassment, rape amount to extreme cruelty: HC

Supreme Court bench to start hearing pleas on marital rape in mid-October

3 NSFs reported cases of sexual harassment in last 3 years: Anurag Thakur

'Legal terrorism:' Calcutta HC calls out women for filing fake cases

Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published in UK

Kolkata's air worsens on New Year's Day due to bursting of firecrackers

2023: NGT cracks whip to spur officials to strive for cleaner air, water

Five held for stealing 199 gold coins while demolishing house in Gujarat

Punjab govt buys Goindwal Sahib thermal power plant for Rs 1,080 crore

Happy New Year 2024: PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders extend wishes

Topics : women Crimes against women National Commission NCW Uttar Pradesh rape dowry domestic violence Sexual harassment stalking cases Cyber crimes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon