Punjab govt buys Goindwal Sahib thermal power plant for Rs 1,080 crore

"It is for the first time that a private power plant is being bought by the government," Mann said. The plant is spread over 1,100 acres of land in Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran

Bhagwant Mann

"We have purchased it for Rs 1,080 crore, which works out to a cost of Rs 2 crore per megawatt," Mann said.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government has bought a 540-megawatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.
"It is for the first time that a private power plant is being bought by the government," Mann said at a news conference here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We have purchased it for Rs 1,080 crore, which works out to a cost of Rs 2 crore per megawatt," Mann said.
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in July last year filed a bid to take over the 540 MegaWatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.
The 540 MW thermal power plant is an independent power plant and is spread over 1,100 acres of land in Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Government Punjab thermal power plants Bhagwant Mann Thermal Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

