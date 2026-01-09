Friday, January 09, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Over ₹34,000 cr investment made in UP's defence corridor nodes: Rajnath

Over ₹34,000 cr investment made in UP's defence corridor nodes: Rajnath

He said the defence corridor, spread across Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot, is producing arms, ammunition and equipment related to fighter aircraft

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major hub of defence manufacturing, with investments of over Rs 34,000 crore already made across six nodes of the state's defence corridor, marking a decisive shift towards India's self-reliance in weapons and ammunition production.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Ashok Leyland's state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant here, Singh said India is no longer dependent on other countries for weapons, missiles or defence equipment, as these are now being manufactured domestically, including in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the defence corridor, spread across Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot, is producing arms, ammunition and equipment related to fighter aircraft, with large companies setting up manufacturing units in the state.

 

"I have been told that investments worth around Rs 34,000 crore have been made in these defence corridor nodes," Singh said.

Referring to the Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence Unit and Employment Promotion Policy, Singh, who is MP from Lucknow, said the state is being developed as a major centre for large-scale defence production.

He said the policy aims to attract massive investment over the next five years and create employment opportunities for lakhs of youth, ensuring that people find jobs locally without being forced to migrate outside the state.

Singh said a BrahMos Aerospace factory has already been set up in Lucknow, manufacturing BrahMos missiles, the effectiveness of which was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

He credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for proactively facilitating land allotment, timely clearances and effective implementation of projects, saying the state's "double-engine" government has accelerated development through clear and industry-friendly policies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rajnath Singh Uttar Pradesh defence sector

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

