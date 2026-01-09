Friday, January 09, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mehbooba calls Mamata Banerjee 'tigress' amid ED raids in West Bengal

Mufti said that while such raids by ED or other investigative agencies has become a normal thing in Jammu and Kashmir, 'the whole country is tasting it now'

I am hopeful that Banerjee is very brave, she is a tigress and she will effectively fight them and not surrender: Mehbooba Mufti | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday described West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "tigress", saying the TMC chief is "very brave" and will not surrender.

Mufti was reacting to the Thursday's ED searches at the office of the political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata. The action ignited high drama with the West Bengal chief minister storming at the raid site, alleging that the central agency was trying to seize the TMC's sensitive data ahead of the state polls.

Mufti said that while such raids by ED or other investigative agencies has become a normal thing in Jammu and Kashmir, "the whole country is tasting it now".

 

"When Article 370 was revoked, when raids took place and when three CMs were put behind bars, majority of political parties maintained silence. Now, that is being witnessed across the country," she added, referring to the detention of herself, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370.

"I am hopeful that Banerjee is very brave, she is a tigress and she will effectively fight them and not surrender," the PDP chief added.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

