BEL, HAL, GRSE among 5 defence stocks to buy ahead of Budget 2026: Analysts

Defence stocks have rallied up to 5 per cent in early days of 2026 in anticipation of a higher defence allocation in the Budget 2026. Among individual stocks - Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Solar Industries and MTAR Technologies led the up move with gains of around 5 per cent each. That apart, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Data Patterns (India), Astra Microwave Products and Paras Defence and Space Technologies gained 1 - 3 per cent. "The rally in defence stocks reflects pre-Budget optimism around strong order books, improved execution, and the government's on-going push for defence indigenisation and exports," says Sachin Gupta, VP – Research at Choice Equity Broking. The Nifty Defence index has outperformed so far in January - up 2.3 per cent as against a mere 0.2 gain on the Nifty 50 index. While valuations in parts of the sector have turned rich after the recent run-up, the analyst expects that the medium-term outlook to remain positive, backed by India's defence modernisation and long-term growth visibility. In FY26 thus far, the Indian government inked contracts worth ₹1.82 trillion to acquire weapons and equipment for the armed forces. This puts the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on track to match - or potentially exceed - the record ₹2.1 trillion worth of contracts inked in FY25, and strengthens the case for higher defence allocation in the upcoming Union Budget 2026. READ MORE Amid the optimism, Sachin Gupta of Choice Equity Broking projects up to 12 per cent upside in defence shares such as - BEL, HAL, BDL, GRSE and MTAR Technologies - based on technical analysis. Here's a detailed look at these 5 defence stock charts:
MTAR TechnologiesCurrent Market Price: ₹2,550
Gupta highlights that MTAR Technologies stock is forming a higher high–higher low structure and has broken out with strong buying interest, while momentum remains supportive with RSI near 61. The analyst sees support for the stock at ₹2,430, with potential up move towards ₹2,840 - this implies an upside potential of 11.4 per cent.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)Current Market Price: ₹2,485
Bharat Dynamics (BDL)Current Market Price: ₹1,535
BDL stock has broken out of a falling trendline and is trading above its 200-EMA, signalling a strong bullish setup, notes Gupta. The stock can target ₹1,685 on the upside (9.8% likely gain), while the analyst recommends a stop loss at ₹1470.
Bharat Electronics (BEL)Current Market Price: ₹413
HALCurrent Market Price: ₹4,516
HAL has moved decisively above its 50-day EMA, supported by rising volumes, which highlights renewed buying interest among traders. On the downside, the stock has strong support around ₹4,350 making a buy-on-dips strategy favourable in the short-term. Overall, the stock can potentially deliver 8–12 per cent returns, said the analyst. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.