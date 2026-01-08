Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / New sugarcane variety 'Bismil' gets nod for cultivation in 4 more states

New sugarcane variety 'Bismil' gets nod for cultivation in 4 more states

It is resistant to red rot disease, a major threat to sugarcane crops, and has an average yield potential of 86.35 tonnes per hectare with a sugar recovery (pol per cent in cane) of 13.97 per cent

sugarcane farmers

Senior scientist Ajay Tiwari said the new variety would significantly boost farmers' income while also enhancing sugar production

Press Trust of India Bareilly (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Research Council, Shahjahanpur, has developed a new high-yielding sugarcane variety named 'Bismil', after freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil, which has now been approved for cultivation in four more states, officials said on Thursday.

The variety, earlier approved only for Uttar Pradesh, has received clearance for cultivation in Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan following approval by the central committee, Council Director V K Shukla said.

Developed under the All India Coordinated Research Project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the variety is officially designated as CoSha 17231 (Coimbatore-Shahjahanpur).

It is resistant to red rot disease, a major threat to sugarcane crops, and has an average yield potential of 86.35 tonnes per hectare with a sugar recovery (pol per cent in cane) of 13.97 per cent, its breeder Dr Arvind Kumar said.

 

Senior scientist Ajay Tiwari said the new variety would significantly boost farmers' income while also enhancing sugar production.

Also Read

Sambhal ASI survey

Sambhal authorities give 15 days to remove mosque, shrine on graveyard land

voting

SIR: Lucknow, Ghaziabad top in delisted voters; Bundelkhand least hit

Voter turnout in Phase-II reached a historic high of 69 per cent, surpassing the 65.08 per cent recorded in the first phase

UP SIR draft voter list out: 28.9 million dropped, 125.5 million retained

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP tops 'Deregulation 1.0' rankings for investment-friendly states

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt grants 3-year one-time age relaxation for 32,679 police posts

The variety has been named 'Bismil' in honour of revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil, a key figure in the Kakori train action of 1925, to acknowledge his contribution to India's freedom struggle, officials said.

Extension officer Sanjeev Pathak said seeds of the variety had already been distributed across all 42 sugarcane-growing districts of Uttar Pradesh, with encouraging results.

Shukla said ICAR recently approved 184 new varieties across 25 crops, including CoSha 17231, underlining its scientific merit and potential impact.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

india seeds sector, seeds bill, PPVFRA amendments, plant treaty, agriculture policy, farmers rights, seed regulation

Govt aims to present Seeds Bill in Parliament in February: Agri secy

wheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Wheat

Fall in nominal GVA also drags down real agriculture growth in FY26

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Govt issues new draft of Pesticides Management Bill to curb spurious sales

Tea Garden

Tea companies seek talks with Assam govt over land rights to workers

Kerala govt to hand over paddy procurement to cooperative societies

Kerala govt to hand over paddy procurement to cooperative societies

Topics : Sugarcane sugarcane farmers Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill