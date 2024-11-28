Business Standard
Over 5,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities: Edu Ministry

To streamline hiring, the UGC launched a unified recruitment portal 'CU-Chayan', on May 2023

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
The Centre announced on Wednesday that 5,182 teaching posts remain vacant in central universities as of October 2024. This information was shared by Sukanta Mazumdar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
 
Addressing a query about the government’s measures to ensure regular appointments for these positions, the minister said, “The occurrence of vacancies and their filling is a continuous process. Vacancies arise due to factors like retirement, resignation, and additional requirements stemming from increased student strength. The responsibility of filling these posts rests with the Central Universities (CUs).”
 
 
The minister mentioned that the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) routinely monitor the situation. Central universities have been instructed to fill the vacancies through regular recruitment processes. He highlighted that more than 7,650 teaching positions have been filled in central universities through special recruitment drives.
 
To streamline hiring, the UGC launched a unified recruitment portal ‘CU-Chayan’, on May 2, 2023. This platform serves as a common platform for listing vacancies and advertising jobs across all central universities.
 
In a separate response, the minister noted that as of October 29, 2024, a total of 25,777 posts have been filled under mission mode in Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs), including 15,139 faculty positions.
 
Among these, 25,257 vacancies were collectively filled by CUs, IITs, IIITs, NITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore, and IISERs. This includes 15,047 faculty positions, with 1,869 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 739 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 3,089 for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

What is CU-Chayan portal?
 
CU-Chayan is a unified recruitment portal designed and developed for faculty recruitment in Central Universities. UGC developed the portal to facilitate both applicants and universities by providing a unified platform, while allowing each Central University to manage all stages of recruitment independently, maintaining their existing processes.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

