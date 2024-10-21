Business Standard
Home / Education / News / NSP Scholarships 2024-25: Deadline for registration extended, view details

The Education ministry has extended the deadline for students to send applications on the NSP for the NMMSS for the academic year 2024-25. The new last date is October 31, 2024

NSP Scholarships 2024-25. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

The deadline for students to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2024–2025 has been extended by the Ministry of Education through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). 
The deadline to submit the applications is now on October 31, 2024. Students who meet the requirements can apply by going to scholarships.gov.in/student, which is the official website. 

NSP Scholarship 2024-25: Official statement 

The official notification stated that, "The scheme provides one lakh fresh scholarships each year for Class IX students who pass the qualifying exam conducted by State/UT governments. The scholarship continues through renewal for Classes X to XII, based on the student's academic performance. The scheme is applicable only to students in State Government, Government-aided, and local body schools. The scholarship amount is Rs. 12,000 per student per annum."
 

NSP Scholarship 2024-25: Eligibility 

Through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode of the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), scholarships awarded under the NMMSS are instantly deposited into the bank accounts of chosen students. The students must earn at least 55% (or an equivalent grade) in the Class VII test, with a 5% relaxation for SC/ST children, and their parents' annual income must not exceed Rs. 3.5 lakh in order to be eligible.

NSP Scholarship Status 2024-25: Steps to Check 

By using their login credentials to access the official NSP Scholarship portal, all students who applied for the NSP Scholarship 2024–25 can check the status of their applications. They may keep an eye on the progress of their application thanks to this feature. To find out the status of their application, students must follow the instructions below:
Step 1: Visit the NSP Scholarship’s official website at scholarship.up.gov.in.

Step 2 Find out the tag named ‘Status’ and choose the ‘Application Status’ option given.
Step 3: You will take to a fresh page, put all essential information, and then choose the ‘Search’ button.
Step 4: The display will showcase the status of the application. 

NSP Scholarship 2024-25: Overview

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP), a centralised platform for government scholarships, is used to administer the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS). A total of 158,312 renewal applications and 84,606 new applications had been filed as of October 15, 2024. 
Scholarship applications go through two verification stages on the NSP portal. The Institute Nodal Officer (INO) conducts the first level (L1), and the District Nodal Officer (DNO) conducts the second level (L2). November 15, 2024, is the deadline for INO verification (L1), and November 30, 2024, is the date for DNO verification (L2).

What is an NSP Scholarship?

Students can access various scholarships offered by the Indian central and state governments through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), an online platform. Candidates can use this website to apply for a variety of scholarship programs, including merit-based, means-based, central sector, minority, post-matric, pre-matric, and state-specific scholarships. 
A variety of services for students are made possible by this comprehensive solution, including the submission, receipt, processing, approval, and distribution of scholarship applications.

Topics : Education ministry scholarships Scholarship

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

