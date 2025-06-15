Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Owaisi urges EAM Jaishankar to evacuate Indians stranded in Iran, Iraq

Owaisi urges EAM Jaishankar to evacuate Indians stranded in Iran, Iraq

Approximately 1,595 Indian students, including 140 medical students at Tehran University, are currently stuck in Iran

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi has shared details of the stranded individuals with the authorities, emphasising the need for immediate evacuation. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President on Friday Asaduddin Owaisi has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Telangana Chief Minister, seeking urgent evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran and Iraq.

Approximately 1,595 Indian students, including 140 medical students at Tehran University, are currently stuck in Iran. Owaisi has shared details of the stranded individuals with the authorities, emphasising the need for immediate evacuation.

In addition to the students in Iran, 183 Indian pilgrims are stranded in Iraq. Owaisi has requested the authorities to ensure their safe return to Telangana.

In a post on X, Owaisi said, "1,595 Indian students are stranded in Iran, including 140 medical students at Tehran University. Additionally, 183 Indian pilgrims are stuck in Iraq. I've contacted JS (PAI), Mr. Anand Prakash, and shared details of those stranded. Urgent evacuation is needed, S Jaishankar. I request Telangana CMO to ensure their safe return to Telangana." 

 

Meanwhile, the airspace over Iran, Iraq and the surrounding areas remains unavailable, causing extended travel durations or delays amid tensions between Israel and Iran, said an advisory from IndiGo on Saturday.

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi files police complaint over deepfake video promoting scam

Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP MP

All-party delegation in Kuwait to show India's stance against terrorism

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

All-party delegation in Bahrain condemns terrorism, calls for action

(From L-R) Asaduddian Owaisi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, And Kanimozhi

US, Europe, Middle East: Who goes where in Op Sindoor diplomatic outreach

Rajnath Singh (Photo: X@rajnathsingh)

IMF funding to Pakistan akin to backing terror, says Rajnath Singh

In a post on X, IndiGo said, "Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas, continue to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays."

"We recommend checking your flight status on our website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. Our teams remain committed and available to provide any assistance you may need. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to ensure a safe and seamless journey," the post read.

On Friday, the airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region impacted flight schedules in the country.

The advisory came after Israel launched what it called a "pre-emptive operation" on Iran targeting the latter's nuclear program on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

IMA urges Tata Group to extend Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of deceased docs

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Govt targets ₹1 trillion farm economy in J&K by 2030, says LG Manoj Sinha

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025

BCCI forms 3-member panel to draft safety norms after Bengaluru stampede

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

Constitution an evolving document, adapting itself to changes: CJI BR Gavai

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Identities of 11 plane crash victims ascertained through DNA tests

Topics : Asaduddin Owaisi S Jaishankar Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon