Home / India News / Pahalgam terror attack: Rahul Gandhi reaches Kashmir to meet injured people

Pahalgam terror attack: Rahul Gandhi reaches Kashmir to meet injured people

Gandhi is likely to visit the Army's Base Hospital in Badamibagh Cantonment here to enquire about the health of those injured in the attack on April 22 that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived in Kashmir to meet those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack, a Congress leader said.

The party leader said Gandhi is likely to visit the Army's Base Hospital in Badamibagh Cantonment here to enquire about the health of those injured in the attack on April 22 that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Several people were injured in the attack. 

Gandhi would also meet various delegations, including from party, and trade and tourism sectors, the leader said.

 

He said the LoP is likely to have individual meetings with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Gandhi has come with a message of "healing the wounds" of the people of the country, including Kashmiris, in the wake of the attack and its aftermath.

The Congress leader cut short his visit to the United States to attend the crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee that was called on Thursday in the aftermath of the attack.

He also attended an all-party meeting called by the government to brief parties on the horrific terror attack.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

