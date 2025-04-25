Friday, April 25, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bombay HC shields Kunal Kamra from arrest in Shinde 'traitor' remark case

Bombay HC shields Kunal Kamra from arrest in Shinde 'traitor' remark case

The Bombay High Court has granted stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra protection from arrest while allowing the investigation into his 'traitor' jibe at Eknath Shinde to continue

Kunal Kamra

Comedian Kunal Kamra had approached the court seeking relief, expressing fear over returning to Maharashtra (Image: X@kunalkamra88)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra protection from arrest in connection with a case registered against him for calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a “traitor” during a comedy show.
 
The decision was taken by a division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak, who admitted Kamra’s plea to quash the FIR filed at the Khar police station. While the court has allowed the police to continue their investigation, it made it clear that Kamra cannot be arrested while his petition is being heard.
 
“Investigation can continue. The petitioner [Kamra] shall not be arrested during the pendency of the petition,” the HC bench observed, as quoted by news agency PTI.
 
 
The 36-year-old comedian had approached the court seeking relief, expressing fear over returning to Maharashtra. In his plea, Kamra mentioned that he resides in Tamil Nadu and is facing death threats following the controversy surrounding his show.
“If during the pendency of the petition, a chargesheet is filed in the case by the police, the concerned court shall not proceed with the same,” the bench further ordered. 

Also Read

Stray dogs

Navi Mumbai woman says judges part of 'dog mafia', HC sends her to jail

Police

Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC receives bomb threat mail, probe underway

PremiumBhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

A stickler for court discipline: Meet next CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

PremiumBombay High Court

3 Shemaroo Entertainment staffers get Bombay HC relief in GST case

SC, Supreme Court

Let's befriend every language: SC rejects plea to remove Urdu sign board

 
Kamra was earlier granted interim protection from arrest when the court had reserved its order on his plea last week.
 
The case stems from a stand-up performance in Mumbai where Kamra allegedly referred to Deputy CM Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). During the show, he sang a parody of a song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai, in which he used the word "gaddar" while referencing Shinde’s political rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022, which led to a split in the Shiv Sena.
 
Following the show, workers from Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena allegedly vandalised the studio where the performance had been recorded.
 
In his petition, Kamra maintained that even if all the allegations are taken at face value, they do not amount to any criminal offence. He also urged the court to protect him from any coercive measures, including arrest, seizure of his digital devices, or scrutiny of his financial records.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

IP office granted over 100,000 patents in FY24 assuring 'no delay'

IIT Madras files 417 patents in FY25, surpasses 'one patent a day' target

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao

Medha Patkar arrested in 24-yr-old defamation case filed by Delhi LG Saxena

Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam terror attack a 'murder of humanity': Kerala Governor after 26 die

Neeraj Chopra

'Invite sent before Pahalgam attack': Neeraj Chopra on Arshad Nadeem row

Modi, Narendra Modi

World leaders call PM Modi, express support as tensions with Pak escalates

Topics : Eknath Shinde Bombay High Court Bombay HC Kunal Kamra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon