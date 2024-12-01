Painkillers, anti-infective drugs fail quality tests most in 2024: CDSCO

Common analgesics (painkillers), anti-infectives, and medications for type 2 diabetes were among the classes of drugs flagged as not of standard quality (NSQ) and spurious the most, according to data collated from drug alerts issued by the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO).
According to the CDSCO alerts, the apex drug body and state drug authorities flagged 618 drugs and formulations as NSQ, whereas 19 were found spurious between January and October 2024.
While the apex drug regulator does not mention the brand names, it flagged several formulations and drug combinations in its drug alerts.
The central body has also not provided the total number of samples tested by it since March 2024, leaving only the absolute numbers of drugs found not of standard quality.
Among the commonly used analgesic formulations found NSQ are combinations of paracetamol with ibuprofen, diclofenac, and mefenamic acid. Medications using these combinations are commonly used to treat fever, mild migraine, period, and muscle pain.
According to market research firm Pharmarack, analgesics form the seventh-biggest therapy group in terms of revenue contribution to the Indian pharma market (IPM) in October 2024, with their moving annual turnover (MAT) at Rs 15,179 crore.
Other common varieties of drugs labelled NSQ in CDSCO alerts are anti-infectives, which include antibiotics, antibacterial, and antifungal medications. Anti-infectives are the third-biggest contributor to IPM revenues, with their MAT reaching Rs 25,682 crore in October 2024.
Formulations that have frequently failed quality tests this year include fixed-dose combinations (FDCs), such as cefixime, azithromycin, and lactobacillus.
FDCs are drugs that contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a single form, usually manufactured and distributed in a fixed ratio.
Similarly, drugs for type 2 diabetes and hypertension, such as glimepiride tablets and diuretics like spironolactone tablets, have also been frequently flagged as NSQ this year. This therapy area forms the fourth-largest therapy group in terms of revenue in the IPM.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years in India suffer from diabetes (type 2), along with nearly 25 million prediabetics who are at higher risk of developing diabetes in the near future.
Meanwhile, batches of popular gastrointestinal (GI) drugs like Pan D, marketed by Alkem Laboratories, have been found to be spurious most often, with the drug being flagged for three successive months.
While the CDSCO alerts have named 19 brands this year for which they found spurious samples, the alerts do not name the drugmakers. These include popular brands such as antibiotics Taxim-O 200 (Alkem), Rosuvas 10 (Sun Pharma), calcium supplement Shelcal 500 (Torrent Pharma), and Telma H (Glenmark Pharma).
According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, a drug shall be deemed spurious if it is manufactured under a name belonging to another drug, is an imitation of another drug, has been substituted wholly or partly by another drug, or if it wrongly claims to be the product of another manufacturer.
The companies, meanwhile, have denied their drugs failing the tests, calling the tested batches spurious versions not manufactured by them.
“The actual manufacturer (as per label claim) has informed that the impugned batch of the product has not been manufactured by them and that it is a spurious drug. The product is purported to be spurious; however, the same is subject to the outcome of investigation,” the drug standards body stated in its alerts.