Pakistan issues 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India: Pak High Commission

It said the issuance of the visas is in line with Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
The Pakistan high commission on Tuesday said it issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation at an event to be held on the eve of 'martyrdom day' of Guru Arjan Dev.

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

"The Pakistan High Commission has issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev to be held in Pakistan from June 8-17," the mission said.

It said the issuance of the visas is in line with Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974.

"On the occasion Charg d'Affaires Salman Sharif wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey. He further stated that Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims," the high commission said in a statement.

"During their stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims would visit a number of holy sites including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib," it said.

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan High Commission Indian visa

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

