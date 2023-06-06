3.12 cr saplings, 5% above target, were planted in Delhi-NCR in 2022-23

Around 3.12 crore saplings, over 5 per cent more than the target, were planted in Delhi-NCR in 2022-23, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Tuesday.

It said around 3.57 crore saplings will be planted this year (2023-24) in Delhi and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Of this, around 95 lakh saplings will be planted in Delhi. Around 88 lakh saplings will be planted in Haryana, 23 lakh saplings in Rajasthan and 1.52 crore saplings will be planted in Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre's air quality panel said Delhi planted over 39 lakh saplings in 2022-23, which was around 24 per cent more than the target.

Authorities in Haryana planted around 88 lakh saplings against the target of 85 lakh, Rajasthan planted 10.58 lakh and Uttar Pradesh 1.73 crore.

