Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Panel of 3 union ministers to meet farmer leaders in Chandigarh today

This will be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive

farmers protest

Security personnel faced stone-pelting from the protesters

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A panel of three Union ministers will hold a meeting with protesting farmer leaders in Chandigarh Thursday for another round of talks amid the ongoing standoff between the agitators and security personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border.
Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will meet the farmer leaders at 5 pm here over their various demands, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price for crops.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This will be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive.
Farmers from Punjab are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.
The farmer leaders have said they will not make any fresh attempt to move towards the national capital till the meeting is held, asserting that the next course of action will be decided on the basis of the Centre's proposals.
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) have announced 'rail roko' in the state on Thursday. Farmers will squat on rail tracks at seven locations from 12 noon to 4 pm.
The decision was taken in protest against the hurling of tear gas shells and water cannons used against the protesting farmers by the Haryana security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also decided to hold protests at toll plazas from 11 am till 2 pm.
Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' call.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on MSP, loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

Also Read

Farmers' protest: Govt to hold talks, section 144 in Delhi-NCR. 10 updates

Farmers' protest highlights: Heavy traffic snarl seen near Singhu border

Farmers' protest highlights: Mahapanchayat to discuss atrocities on farmers

French farmers to continue protests despite govt's offer of concessions

Farmers' protest: Over 200 unions to march to Delhi today; all details here

LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on electoral bonds scheme today

UAE Vice President presents copy of book, personalised message to PM Modi

Over 23,000 beneficiaries got benefits of Ayushman Bharat since 2018: AIIMS

Dhami meets Capt Saurabh released from Qatar; veteran expresses gratitude

PM Modi in Doha, holds talks with Qatar counterpart on bilateral ties

The Haryana Police have sealed the border with barricades stopping farmers from travelling to Delhi on their tractor-trolleys.
At the Shambhu border point near Ambala, there was intermittent shelling of tear gas by security personnel on Wednesday. It was used whenever any group of farmers moved towards the barricades.
Security personnel faced stone-pelting from the protesters.
A similar standoff continued at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border near Haryana's Jind district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : farmer protests farmer unrest Farmers March farmers issues Indian Farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon