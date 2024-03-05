Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Paper leak case: UP govt removes state police recruitment board chief

Following allegations of paper leak, the state government had on February 24 cancelled the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18, and ordered a re-test within six months

paper leak

Photo: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked.
Mishra has been put on the "wait list" after her removal from the post and Director Vigilance Rajiv Krishna given the additional responsibility of the board, official sources said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Following allegations of paper leak, the state government had on February 24 cancelled the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18, and ordered a re-test within six months.
More than 48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

ED raids Rajasthan PCC president in paper leak case ahead of state polls

Paper stocks rally; Pakka, TNPL, Star, West Coast, JK Paper zoom up to 20%

WPL 2024: Renuka set the tone for RCB by controlling Powerplay - Molineux

Delhi HC refuses to quash charges in 2017 Haryana judicial paper leak case

PM Modi to inaugurate country's first underwater metro in Kolkata on Mar 6

Siddaramaiah to chair meeting on Bengaluru's drinking water crisis today

UP CM Yogi to hold Cabinet meeting today; likely to approve 21 proposals

Govt launches gateway to facilitate post-harvest financing for farmers

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE: Anil K Antony visits displeased PC George, holds talks

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh Police reforms Question paper leak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon