Parents of newborns injured in Delhi hospital blaze await their return home

Parents of newborns injured in last month's blaze at a private neonatal hospital in east Delhi are eagerly awaiting their return home.

The infants were admitted to different hospitals following the tragedy at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar on May 26 that claimed the lives of seven newborns and left five babies injured.

Madhuraj Kumar, a painter, whose eight-day-old son was among the fortunate survivors, said his son was likely to return home on Monday.

"My child was born prematurely on May 25 and faced complications. I just want him to be home," Madhuraj Kumar, whose son was under observation at the ill-fated hospital, said.

My son is out of danger and we might be able to bring him back home on Monday, Madhuraj Kumar added.

Mrityunjay Kumar, the uncle of another injured child, said his nephew is also likely to return home on Monday.

"The doctors have indicated a possible discharge on Monday but significant improvement in his weight is still needed as he remains underweight," Mrityunjay Kumar said, adding that the child was born on May 21.

Rakesh Kumar, whose daughter will have to remain in the hospital for at least two months due to some complications, said, "We are hoping, waiting, and praying for her recovery."



The blaze, believed to have started from a short circuit in a generator, was exacerbated by the hospital's lack of proper fire safety measures, including the absence of a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) and inadequate fire-combat arrangements.

Additionally, oxygen cylinders exploded during the fire, further complicating rescue efforts.

The hospital was allegedly operating illegally with an 'expired' licence and had no clearance from the fire department.

Despite these challenges, the efforts of 16 fire tenders and a massive rescue operation managed to save seven children.

As investigations continue, families of the survivors are focusing on their children's recovery and the long-awaited moment of bringing them home.