Parliamentary panel demands immediate govt intervention in wrestlers' issue

The Standing Committee members of Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports met on Thursday to discuss the issues of wrestlers and the opposition leaders demanded immediate government intervention in the matter.

Talking to ANI, a member of the committee said, "We have raised the issues before the chairman of the committee and sought immediate intervention from the government."

According to a member of the committee, the members of the opposition parties in the meeting demanded that the chairman of the committee should write a letter to the government in connection with the forceful removal of protesting wrestlers from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

"The meeting consisting of specific members of the opposition parties have demanded that the chairman of the committee should write a letter to the government in connection with the wrestlers who were forcefully removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi during the inauguration of the new parliament building," a member told ANI.

On Sunday, India's Olympic medallist wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia along with Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration. FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vivek Thakur is the chairman of the committee and there are a total of 31 members in the committee from both houses (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha).

Also Read Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh, Sakshi reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know 62 newly discovered plants may help agricultural lands facing water crisis NCERT cuts periodic table, democracy from Class 10 books to 'reduce burden' PM Modi to flag off Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat train virtually on Saturday Sisodia manhandling row: Court directs officials to preserve CCTV footage NITI Aayog member Singla inspects Jal Shakti Abhiyan, NWM works in Thane

The standing committee for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports called a meeting on Thursday to discuss the "Olympic Preparedness and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)", a review of progress in the construction of National Sports University, Manipur and the up-gradation of sports complexes at Varanasi and Ahmedabad" committee agenda read.

Senior officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also attended the meeting and disposed of the detailed consideration in the meeting on said agenda.

The protesting ace grapplers on Tuesday decided to push back their plan of immersing their medals in the Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and secured a five-day ultimatum from them.

The wrestlers are pressing for the removal and arrest of the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment.